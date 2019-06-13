Police ID man’s body found in Lake Johnson

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities said Friday they found the body of a man who went missing near Lake Johnson in Raleigh.

The body of Ryan Wayne Hall, 22, was recovered around 1:30 p.m. Friday, police said.

Raleigh police said they are confident foul play wasn’t a factor in the man’s death, but aren’t yet sure what happened. 

Crews were called in Thursday around 5 p.m.

Visitors to the area reported to Lake Johnson staff that they found “materials” in an area off the trail that led them to believe someone had gone missing, according to Raleigh police. 

The items were found in a feeder area towards a picnic spot. Police responded to the scene and found the items but not the owner of the items, they said.

The investigation took place on Avent Ferry Road across from the boathouses.

