Police identify man found dead along Sunset Beach shore

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – Sunset Beach police have identified a man found dead in the ocean Friday morning.

According to Chief Ken Klamar, officers received a call around 6 a.m. about a male subject who was unresponsive in the surf just east of the Sunset Beach commercial fishing pier.

Police responded and pulled the body from the water.

The deceased man was identified as 30-year-old Matthew J. DelBuono of Calabash.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that Mr. DelBuono’s cause of death was self-inflicted. However, the investigation continues until an official cause of death is obtained from the coroner’s office,” said Klamar.

