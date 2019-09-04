1  of  27
Police identify man found dead under Fayetteville underpass, ask for help finding relatives

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville detectives identified the man found dead Monday at an underpass as 58-year-old Harvey Lee Thompson.

Police said they’ve been unable to locate Thompson’s next of kin and are asking for help finding any of his relatives.

Fayetteville police were dispatched Monday around 4:47 p.m. to the area of the Martin Luther King Freeway and Bragg Boulevard. They arrived to find Thompson dead, they said.

“The circumstances surrounding Mr. Thompson’s death are still under investigation,” police said.

No further information was released.

