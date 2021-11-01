Police identify man shot and killed outside Fayetteville home

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – According to police, 25-year-old James Malique Gross was killed in a drive-by shooting outside his home in 900 block of Foxhunt Lane on Halloween day.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. and was the second fatal shooting in the city that day.

The first shooting left a 22-year-old woman dead in a parking lot early that morning, police said.

“The preliminary investigation has revealed the suspect arrived at the residence in a vehicle and began shooting at the victim,” the news release said. The suspect then fled the scene.

Authorities do not believe the shooting is random.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories
Cumberland County Sandhills Current Temperatures
Fayetteville radar