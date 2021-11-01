Police identify man shot and killed outside Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – According to police, 25-year-old James Malique Gross was killed in a drive-by shooting outside his home in 900 block of Foxhunt Lane on Halloween day.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. and was the second fatal shooting in the city that day.

The first shooting left a 22-year-old woman dead in a parking lot early that morning, police said.

“The preliminary investigation has revealed the suspect arrived at the residence in a vehicle and began shooting at the victim,” the news release said. The suspect then fled the scene.

Authorities do not believe the shooting is random.

The shooting remains under investigation.