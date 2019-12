WHITE ISLAND, NEW ZEALAND (CNN WIRE) — New Zealand has ordered 1,292 square feet of skin to treat patients injured in Monday's volcanic eruption on White Island, authorities said Wednesday.

A total of 47 people were on White Island, off the coast of North Island, when the eruption occurred. Six have been confirmed dead, while 25 people are currently hospitalized in critical condition. Search and recovery operations are continuing for those still missing and presumed dead on the island.