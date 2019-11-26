Police: Intoxicated man feared invisible people were hunting him

SNOW SHOE TWP, CENTRE CO, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Rockview responded to calls of a possible drunk man screaming on the side of Gorton Road on October 28.

Upon arriving to the area, police report they watched the man scream in fear that he was being hunted by invisible/unknown people.

Troopers determined that the man was under the influence of drugs.

He was taken into custody and then taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment.

