Police investigate 3 shootings in Durham overnight

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Three shooting investigations are underway in Durham. Two people have been hospitalized.

Authorities say the first shooting has been classified as an aggravated assault because no one was injured. It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 300 block of Junction Road when a person fired multiple shots into an apartment building.

The apartment was occupied at the time but no one was hit or injured.

The second shooting happened shortly after 1 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Hoover Road and sent one man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the man and another person were standing outside in the parking lot of an apartment building when an unknown car approached them.

A person got out of the car and started shooting, according to police.

The third shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. at the Joy Food Mart located in the 2000 block of North Roxboro Street.

Police say two groups drove into the parking lot and were involved in a verbal altercation. During the altercation, shots were fired between the two vehicles and a man in one of the vehicles was shot in the leg.

Both vehicles then fled the scene and the victim was transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not yet released any suspect information for any of the shootings.

