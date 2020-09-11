Police investigate after man found dead in water at NC coast

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Emerald Isle.

The Emerald Isle Police Department said that at 12:26 pm, a passing motorist reported what appeared to be a person lying in the reeds by the water that may be in need of assistance.

The reporting person indicated that they found it odd that the person would just be lying there in the pouring rain.

When officers responded to the scene, they discovered the body of 56-year old James David Melvin of Emerald Isle.

Police said that Melvin died from what appeared to be a single self-inflicted gunshot wound.

There was a firearm recovered at the scene.

The case is still under investigation.

