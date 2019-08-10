Police investigate late-night shooting at North Raleigh apartment complex

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police said they’re investigating a shooting that happened late Friday night at an apartment complex in North Raleigh.

According to a press release, Raleigh police responded to the 9400 block of Prince George Lane at about 11:42 p.m. They found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to WakeMed, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information was made available.

