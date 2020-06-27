Police investigate multiple shootings overnight in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating three shootings that happened overnight in Raleigh.

Authorities say a gunshot victim walked into WakeMed Hospital just before 1 a.m., suffering a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the foot. Police say he was shot in the 100 block of S. Fisher Street.

Shortly before 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to a triple shooting in the 3300 block of Capital Boulevard. Police say one man was suffering multiple gunshot wounds and is in serious condition, a woman sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and another man sustained a gunshot wound to the face. Each victim was transported to the hospital.

Around 3 a.m., a man walked into Duke Raleigh Hospital, suffering a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his foot. That shooting happened in the 4200 block of Greencastle Court.

Police have not released any suspect or motive information for either shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP.