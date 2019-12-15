Police investigating after 3 injured in overnight shooting, stabbing in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating a shooting that left three injured early Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the Paris Lounge on Atlantic Springs Road just after 2:00 a.m. where “a large gathering had taken place,” according to a press release.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Eric Jenade Freeman, 47, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transferred to WakeMed in serious condition, police said.

A second victim, 31-year-old Marcus Noel Best, was also found suffering from stab wounds and was transported to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries.

Shortly after, officers were dispatched to Duke Raleigh Hospital where Brandon Lamar Butler, 36, had walked in with non-life threatening gunshot wounds sustained during the same incident, according to authorities.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.

