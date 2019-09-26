Police investigating after vehicle crash causes power outages

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after they say power lines were damaged in a crash.
Police say the crash happened Wednesday night in the 3300 block of Southall Road near Castlebrook Drive.
According to police, no injuries were reported.
Duke Energy’s power outage map shows multiple customers without power in the area. Estimated time of restoration is 2 a.m. Thursday morning.
No other details were made available.
