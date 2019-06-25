1  of  2
Breaking News
Sarin possibly detected at Facebook mailing facility Security threat closes access point to Fort Bragg

Police investigating after woman hit by vehicle, killed in Spring Lake

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police-lights-generic1_1520291575108-846624087.jpg

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Spring Lake police are investigating after a woman was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian call at about 10:05 p.m. in the 600-block of Lillington Highway. Once on scene, the female pedestrian was transported by emergency crews to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where she was then pronounced dead.

The victim was later identified as 67-year-old Sarah Lee Holmes.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The collision is being investigated and no charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact the Spring Lake Police Department at (910) 436-7167 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Latest news on CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News
Cumberland County Sandhills Current Temperatures
Fayetteville radar

Don't Miss