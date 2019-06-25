Police investigating after woman hit by vehicle, killed in Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Spring Lake police are investigating after a woman was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian call at about 10:05 p.m. in the 600-block of Lillington Highway. Once on scene, the female pedestrian was transported by emergency crews to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where she was then pronounced dead.

The victim was later identified as 67-year-old Sarah Lee Holmes.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The collision is being investigated and no charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact the Spring Lake Police Department at (910) 436-7167 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

