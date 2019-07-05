Police looking for car after woman at NC Wendy’s asks for help, says she’s been kidnapped

Police are looking for a forest green Honda, possibly an Accord, with a sunroof, a rear spoiler and a temporary license plate in connection to a reported kidnapping. (Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A car is being sought in connection to a reported kidnapping in west Charlotte early Friday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say two women ordered food at a Wendy’s drive-thru on Boyer Street when one of the women asked for help and said she had been kidnapped. It happened around 12:19 a.m., Wendy’s employees say.

Police say the vehicle the women were in was a forest green Honda, possibly an Accord, with a sunroof, a rear spoiler and a temporary license plate.

The victim is described as a dark-skinned black woman around 50 years old.

Police say the suspect, who was the driver, was a light-skinned black woman around 25 years old. She had her hair braided in a bun, was wearing glasses, had a nose ring and had a flower tattoo on her shoulder. The woman was last seen wearing a red tube-top.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call homicide detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

