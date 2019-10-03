Police looking for missing Person County inmate

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Person County inmate fled from a minimum-security facility Thursday afternoon, according to Roxboro police.

Steven Barrett Jr., 28, was last seen near Winhaven and Barden streets in Roxboro. He was wearing white boxer shorts and possible a gray T-shirt, police said.

Although Barrett is not believed to be armed, residents are encouraged to lock their doors. There is a heavy police presence in the area.

No further information was released.

