ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — The Aberdeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person recently seen at Walmart.

On Tuesday, police released two photos of a woman that appear to be from store security cameras.

The photos show a woman pushing a shopping cart and a woman carrying bags while possibly leaving the store.

(Aberdeen Police Dept.)

(Aberdeen Police Dept.)

Police did not say why the woman’s information is being sought, but Aberdeen officers have made similar requests from the public in the past.

On Wednesday, police asked for help identifying another person at the same Walmart.

Please contact the Aberdeen Police Department at (910)944-9721. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can call the Tip Line at (910)944-4561.