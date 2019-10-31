PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities have charged a man with murder in the deaths of his mother, stepfather and two brothers, including a 6-year-old.
Acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter says Thursday that 29-year-old Maurice Louis has confessed to killing members of his family in a Philadelphia home.
Officers were sent Wednesday to check on Louis’ mother and stepfather when they didn’t show up for work and were “known to have trouble with a mentally unstable son.”
Louis’ 51-year-old mother was found shot by the front door and his stepfather was found by the basement door. A 17-year-old brother and 6-year-old brother were also found shot in the home.
All four victims were pronounced dead at the scene and a weapon was recovered.
It was not immediately clear if Louis has obtained a lawyer.
- Eye on the Storm | Oct. 30
- ALERT DAY: Severe storms possible this evening
- Police: Man admits killing mother, stepfather and 2 brothers
- Court: Police don’t have to pay for home damaged in standoff
- Facebook expects to sell over $400 million of political ads next year
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now