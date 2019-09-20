Police: Man charged with rape of 3-year-old girl

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A Cambridge man is facing several charges after allegedly raping a 3-year-old girl.

Michael L. Smith, 31, has been charged with two counts of rape, kidnapping, and pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person.

Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey Paden said Friday an investigation was launched earlier this week after a complaint was filed by the girl’s mother.

Paden said the investigation is ongoing and that there could be more charges filed in the future.

