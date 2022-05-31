HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) – Henderson police have released the names of four suspects in a shootout caught on camera at a gas station over the weekend.

Videos taken at the business on Saturday at 4:20 p.m. show a man with a long gun in his pants get out of a white sedan parked at a gas pump. As the man approaches the door to the business, shots ring out.

The man pulls out his gun and returns fire towards the street as a dark-colored SUV speeds away, and windows of the business shatter.

Another man gets out of the white sedan and starts shooting. Both back away toward the side of the business.

Cars can be seen stopping on the street and turning around as shots ring out. Bystanders can also be seen running for cover.

Henderson police said officers responded to the scene and collected evidence.

Jaymon Gibson, 24, faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflict serious injury, possession of firearm by felon, and discharge weapon into occupied property.

Charles Green, 23, Anthony Sanders Jr., 20, and Jordan Turnage, 21, all face charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflict serious injury and discharge weapon into occupied property.

Henderson police confirmed one person suffered “injuries to his feet” during the shooting.

If anyone has information about their location, please call 911, Henderson Vance Crime Stoppers at +1 (252) 492-1925, or contact us through the P3 app or Facebook Messenger.