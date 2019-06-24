Police: NC man confesses to week-long spree of indecent exposures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – After a span of over a week in which a man exposed himself to females around east Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have identified the suspect and made an arrest.

Harold Donnell Robinson, 45, was charged with three counts of idecent exposure after confessing to incidents that occurred at a McDonald’s off of Central Avenue and gas stations on Sharon Avenue and Albemarle Road.

Robinson committed the crimes between June 13 and 21 and was caught on Saturday afternoon by officials.

Investigations in these cases remain open at this time and no further information has been released.

Latest news from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.