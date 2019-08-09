Police: One person dead following Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating after they say one person was killed in a shooting Thursday night.

Police say around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 5900 block of Cliffdale Road reference a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, a male victim was located in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending next of kin notification, police say.

Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading up to an arrest in the shooting.

Cliffdale Road is currently closed as a result of the shooting and motorists are encouraged to use Morganton Road or Raeford Road as an alternate route until the roadway can be reopened. The roadway is expected to remain closed through 2 a.m. Friday.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now