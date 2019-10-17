Police: Pedestrian ran into road before being hit and killed by car in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian who was hit and killed by a vehicle Wednesday night on Six Forks Road was attempting to run across the road while the “do not walk” signal was on, a wreck report states.

The pedestrian, Melvin David Hargrett, of Raleigh was running west across Six Forks Road in a marked crosswalk.

A 2013 Honda was traveling in the far left lane of Six Forks Road and had a green light at the intersection with Millbrook Road.

When the Honda approached the crosswalk, Hargrett was attempting to run across Six Forks Road when he stepped into the path of the Honda, the report says.

The impact of the crash caused Hargrett’s body to travel 79 feet across the road, according to the wreck report. The Honda was traveling 35 mph at the time of impact.

First arriving police say they discovered an Hargrett suffering from life-threatening injuries; he was transported to the hospital but did not survive.

No charges have been filed.

This collision was one of three fatal crashes involving pedestrians in Wake County on Wednesday.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now