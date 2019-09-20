Police re-launch massive landfill search to find body of 5-year-old girl

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS-TV) – Multiple law enforcement agencies are working together to narrow the search for the body of 5-year-old Nevaeh Adams, who police believe was stabbed to death and put in a dumpster.

Sumter Police are working with state and local agencies and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on a large scale search of the landfill in Richland County off Screaming Eagle Road.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has experts in landfill searches who identified the area that is most likely to have Nevaeh’s body or other evidence related to her murder.

They said it’s possible two trucks were not initially searched in August in the days following the crime.

Police said Waste Management stopped putting new waste in that area as agencies focused the search.

Daunte Johnson, who faces charges of murder in Nevaeh’s death and the death of her mother, Sharee Bradley, told police he killed the child and put her body in a dumpster on the night of August 5.

Police found evidence that backs up that statement. They believe he stabbed the child and Bradley to death.

Since that night, police have searched the Richland landfill and waste removal trucks looking for Nevaeh’s body — but she has not been found.

On September 17, officers re-launched a search of the landfill.

