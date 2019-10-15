Police release new details in assault following Luke Bryan concert in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Tips from the public have led Raleigh police to identify two trucks whose occupants may have information on an assault at following a Luke Bryan concert at Coastal Credit Union Music Park on Saturday.

Raleigh police are working to identify the occupants of a red Dodge Ram pickup with black rims and a black grill and a silver Ford F-150 with amber lights in a black grill.

Traffic was exiting the venue when occupants of three trucks became involved in the assault that left the male victim seriously injured.

“Somebody was just knocked out in the middle of the parking lot,” a 911 caller said. “They jumped out of a truck and knocked a guy out.”

The caller said one of the attackers was in a Dodge Ram.

A fight was going on as the caller spoke with the 911 dispatcher but the caller couldn’t see what exactly was happening.

Anyone who may have witnessed the assault or who has information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.