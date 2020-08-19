Police release photos of suspects in Denver fire that killed 2 babies, 3 adults

DENVER (AP) — Police have released a surveillance photo of three people believed to have started a house fire in suburban Denver that killed five recent immigrants from the West African nation of Senegal.

Investigators say the suspects, wearing full face masks and dark hoodies, fled in a dark-colored sedan after the fire was set in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood near the airport Aug. 5.

Authorities have offered a $14,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

Killed were a couple and their 22-month-old daughter, as well as a relative and her infant daughter.

Police released photos of the car involved, as well.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was assisting the investigation, ATF spokesman Matthew Deasaro said. The ATF frequently assists agencies in arson investigations.

Images from Denver police

“This is a devastating time for Denver and this community. Our heart and our prayers go out to this community,” Denver Fire Department Capt. Greg Pixley said.

Abou Djibril, who said he was a relative of the victims, told The Denver Post the people who died were members of a family that had immigrated from Senegal. Another friend, Ousmane Ndiaye, told the newspaper the father was an engineer with Kiewit, a construction and engineering firm. An email sent to Kiewit for comment wasn’t immediately returned.

