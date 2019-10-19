Police respond after person shot in foot at NC Walmart

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – Authorities responded to a reported shooting at a store in Leland Saturday morning.

At around 8:50 a.m. Saturday morning, Leland police responded to an accidental shooting report at the Walmart on New Pointe Boulevard.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a person with a gunshot wound to the foot, according to Leland police. When officers further investigated, they determined that a gun fell to the ground and a round fired into the foot of a person as that person was exiting a car.

The wounded person was then transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where they were treated for their injuries.

Leland police say that the incident is still under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.

