LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot Friday at Walmart on Fayetteville Road in Lumberton, according to police.

An officer told a CBS17 crew on scene that one person was shot and they are searching for a suspect.

In a statement to News13, Walmart said it is “working with local law enforcement” and directed all questions to them. The company did not provide any details.

News13 has reached out to the Lumberton Police Department for more information and are waiting to hear back.

No other details were immediately available. News13 has a crew headed to the scene.

