Police search for DNA, fingerprints after children found hanging in basement

*Warning* This story contains graphic details that may be disturbing to some readers.

HAMBURG, Pa. (CNN Newsource) – Court documents saw two young children were found hanging inside their Pennsylvania home on Sept. 23.

They died three days later.

The children’s mother reported finding 8-year-old Conner and 4-year-old Brinley Snyder unresponsive.

She said they were hanging from a plastic-coated wire wrapped around the basement’s main support beam. The mother said that same type of wire was used at one time to keep their dog tied outside the home.

According to police, they also found two dining room chairs knocked over alongside the children.

Investigators are collecting DNA and checking phones, tablets, and cell phones for clues.

Autopsies were completed last week and the results are pending.

No suspects have been identified.

