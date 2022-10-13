SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say they are looking for a gunman who fatally shot a Sanford man in the back.

The Sanford Police Department said Thursday that Marlin Jermaine Baldwin, 47, was killed Wednesday night in the shooting on Greenland Drive.

Officers say they responded to a call about the shooting shortly before 11 p.m. and found Baldwin with a gunshot wound to his back.

He was taken by ambulance to UNC Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made yet.

If you have information, you are asked to call the department’s detective division at 919-777-1051.