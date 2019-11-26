Police search for suspect after shooting at Calif. mall

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police confirm they are searching for a suspect following a shooting Monday at the Valley Plaza Mall.
Police did not say how many people were wounded but said the injuries were considered minor.
Multiple people have called KGET News saying they are on lockdown inside the Valley Plaza Mall because of a shooting.
KGET-TV news is at the scene. We are working to gather more information.
