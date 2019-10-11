Police searching for Fayetteville bank robber

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are looking for a bank robber who fled on foot after stealing from a First Citizens Bank Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported just before 1:10 p.m. in the 3600 block of Ramsey Street, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

“Fayetteville Police Department officers arrived on scene within minutes but the lone suspect had already left on foot,” the news release said.

Robbery detectives were still at the scene around 2:45 p.m.

“The investigation is on-going, and additional information will be released as it becomes available,” the news release said.

Anyone with information about the bank robbery is asked to contact Fayetteville Police Detective R. Southerland at (910) 709-1851 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

