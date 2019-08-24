Police seek help finding missing Chapel Hill woman

Jennifer Butchko in a photo from Chapel Hill police.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police said Friday night they are looking for a missing woman.

Jennifer Butchko, 62, was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Friday leaving a home on Village Crossing Drive in Chapel Hill, police said in a news release Friday night.

Butchko is about 5 feet 8 inches tall with “a slender build,” according to a description from police.

Butchko has blue eyes and blonde/gray shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, gray shirt, and possibly a red sweatshirt.

Butchko may be driving a white 2011 Toyota Corolla with North Carolina license plate FLS-4340.

Anyone with information about Butchko’s whereabouts are asked to call 911 or the Orange County Communications Center at 919-732-5063.

