Police seeking information on weekend Durham homicide

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are seeking leads after a man was found dead in an apartment complex Saturday morning.

Police say they responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Hudson Avenue.

There, they found the victim, 21-year-old Josue Marlin Portillo, lying unconscious. Portillo was taken to the hospital and died Monday as a result of injuries sustained in the shooting.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Inv. Mitchell at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

