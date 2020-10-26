Police seize drugs, guns as Myrtle Beach trio are arrested

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police arrested three Myrtle Beach men last week and seized drugs and guns after a traffic stop.

Jamar Williams, 25, of Myrtle Beach, was wanted on outstanding warrants from Myrtle Beach police. Horry County police saw Williams in a car in the area of Spivey Street on Tuesday. Two others were in the vehicle.

Police seized 20.2 grams of cocaine, three grams of crack cocaine, one gram of heroin, 145 grams of marijuana, a Glock 9mm, a Ruger 5.7/28mm, and $2,565, according to HCPD.

A stolen gold medallion was also recovered.

Williams was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin (second offense), trafficking cocaine (second offense), possession with intent to distribute marijuana (second offense), unlawful carry of a firearm, felon in possession of firearm and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. He was also wanted by Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The two others in the vehicle, Hubert Durant, 19, of Myrtle Beach, and Marquis Gray, 22, of Myrtle Beach, were also charged.

Durant was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, unlawful carry of firearm and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Gray was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, unlawful carry of firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

All three were taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Jamar Williams (left), Hubert Durant (middle), & Marquis Gray (right)

LATEST CRIME HEADLINES: