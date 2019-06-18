Police: Suspect in fatal NC pedestrian crash on the run after leaving hospital

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WFMY) — Burlington Police say a suspect in a deadly car crash left the hospital before investigators could question him.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. at the Rauhut Street and N.C. Highway 62 intersection. Police say Nathaniel Newton, 38, was driving southbound on the northbound side of Rauhut Street in a grey Chevy Impala. Newton’s vehicle left the roadway to the left, hitting a man walking on the sidewalk near the intersection.

Police say Newton kept driving and hit a another car.

Police say the pedestrian, Reginald Stewart Jeffreys, 58, was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Newton was also transported to Alamance Regional Medical Center. Police say he left the hospital before receiving treatment and before investigators could make contact with him.

Warrants have been issued for his arrest for involuntary manslaughter, driving while license revoked, careless and reckless driving, simple possession of marijuana and other motor vehicle violations.

