Police trying to find missing teen girl in Wilson

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — Police are trying to find a missing teen girl in Wilson.

The Wilson Police Department said that 15-year-old Ziona Jenkins was last seen in the area of Lipscomb Road.

Jenkins, who is considered a runaway, was wearing light-colored blue jeans, white, red, and blue, Air Force One tennis shoes.

Jenkins wears black-framed glasses and has her hair braided.

If you see Jenkins or have any information about her location you are asked to call 911.

It’s not clear when Jenkins was last seen.

