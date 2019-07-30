Police trying to identify woman accused of urinating on potatoes in Pennsylvania Walmart

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (WNCN) – Police in Pennsylvania are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman seen on surveillance cameras urinating on a bin of potatoes at a Walmart store, CBS Pittsburgh reports.

According to West Mifflin police, the woman urinated on the potatoes shortly after entering the store. She left soon after.

The woman pictured in surveillance photos has long dark hair. She was carrying a bag and had a phone with her and what appear to be earbuds.

Walmart released the following statement, according to CBS Pittsburgh:

“The safety of our customers is a top priority for us. This type of obscene conduct is outrageous and we immediately disposed of the affected products and sanitized the area to ensure its cleanliness and safety for our customers. We’re working with the West Mifflin Police Department to find the responsible party and have them prosecuted.”

Anyone with information on the woman’s identity is asked to call West Mifflin Borough Police at 412-461-3125.

