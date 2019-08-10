BURLINGTON, N.C. (WFMY) — Burlington Police say a woman has died after being shot twice at a strip mall on Friday.
It happened at the East Village shopping center on North Church Street around 4 p.m.
Police say the call came in originally as a cardiac arrest, and changed when officers found a woman had been shot. They are investigating the shooting as a domestic situation.
Police say someone is in custody.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Man arrested in Greensboro in connection with Fayetteville murder
- Mclean’s contention for spot on USA baseball squad may leave Garner in need of a QB
- Trump calling for stronger background checks
- EPA says it won’t approve Roundup cancer-warning labels
- Police: Woman dies after being shot twice at NC strip mall
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now