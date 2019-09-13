Police: Woman injured in crash at rail road tracks on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police confirmed a car crashed into rail road tracks at Hillsborough Street and Nowell Road in Raleigh Friday morning.
A female passenger has been transported with injuries. The extent of her injuries as well as if there were any other vehicles involved in the crash is unknown at this time.
CBS 17 has a crew en route to the scene. Please check back for details.
