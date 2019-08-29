Police: Woman pulled gun, threw drink in NC restaurant employee’s face over $5 price dispute

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A woman was arrested Wednesday after police say she threw a drink in an employee’s face then pulled out a handgun during a dispute over $5.

The incident happened on July 31 at the Viva Chicken restaurant in Huntersville. According to the Huntersville Police Department, 34-year-old Shakira Grier “became irate” with an employee after a dispute about pricing for a particular special that day.

Police say Grier then threw a drink in the manager’s face before pulling a small, semiautomatic handgun from her waistband and threatening the manager. She then left the restaurant, prompting the police department to ask for the public’s help identifying her.

On Wednesday, warrants were obtained for Grier after she was identified and she was arrested later in the day.

She is charged with simple assault, communicating threats, and carrying a concealed weapon.

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.