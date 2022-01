RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The recent fire at the QVC distribution center in Rocky Mount joins the pandemic in reminding us just how low North Carolina’s unemployment insurance is compared to other states.

State Sen. Wiley Nickel (D-16) tells CBS 17’s Russ Bowen that it would be “political malpractice” to not address the fact that North Carolina sits at the bottom of unemployment insurance benefits.