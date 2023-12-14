RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The state-vehicle charges against State Auditor Beth Woods are expected to be resolved as early as Friday, according to Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman.

Wood was indicted on Nov. 7 by a grand jury after an eight-month investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation. The indictment stated that Wood used “an assigned state-owned motor vehicle belonging to the State of North Carolina for private purposes.”

Two days after the indictment on Nov. 9, Wood announced that she resigned from her position as State Auditor.

Wood said she would resign on Dec. 15, before the end of her term, which was scheduled to end next year.

“I made this decision because we have such a great team doing incredibly important work and I don’t want to be a distraction. It has been an honor and privilege to work with such a talented staff and to serve the citizens of this great state,” Wood said in a statement.

In March, Wood also pleaded guilty to a hit-and-run that happened in Dec. 2022 and admitted in court she drank the night of the crash.

Wood is expected to be in court Friday, Dec. 15, at 9:30 a.m.