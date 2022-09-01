DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – “Lock her up” was the rallying cry for Donald Trump supporters in 2016. It all centered around an investigation into then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server that was also used for official State Department communications.

Out of tens of thousands of emails, the FBI found dozens of them should have been deemed as classified but weren’t.

“What the FBI concluded is that Clinton and the people she was emailing with were experienced enough that they really should have known that the discussions really were related to classified information,” David Schanzer said, a professor of the practice at the Duke Sanford School of Public Policy University and director of the Triangle Center on Terrorism and Homeland Security.

Then-FBI Director James Comey said the investigation found Clinton had been extremely “careless” and “negligent”, but Clinton would not be charged because she did not act with criminal intent.

“Intent is really important when you are talking about prosecutorial discretion. If it’s a crime, most crimes have to be found that you intended to violate the law,” Schanzer said.

As Secretary of State, Clinton had the security clearance and all the rights to have access to the information as did the people she was emailing.

Whereas in Donald Trump’s case, he is no longer president, he’s a private citizen and is accused of having highly-classified documents in his personal possession that are a national security risk.

“These documents are all clearly, clearly marked classified, many of them top secret SCI which is an even more sensitive category of classified information so that certainly bares on the intent,” Schanzer said.

But it is Trump’s legal team that may be in greater peril.

Investigators said for more than one year they were misled during numerous efforts, including a grand jury subpoena, to retrieve classified material.

Trump’s attorneys swore by affidavit that all the documents had been turned over. But the Mar-a-Lago FBI search showed otherwise.

“That apparently, clearly was a false statement. And making false statements to government agencies are separate crimes and the lawyers could really face, I think in this instance, some severe scrutiny,” Schanzer said.

Clinton’s attorneys, however, approached the investigation differently.

“The FBI found the lawyers acted in good faith, that there was no evidence of intent to obstruct,” Schanzer said.

Whether there was intent in Trump’s case is the lingering legal question for the man who beat Clinton in the election and the attorneys who represent him.

“No one on that side is really putting the burden on Trump to explain why could he possibly want or need these documents. I think it’s very important for people to understand that when you have access to classified information it’s not just whether you have a security clearance. It’s also whether you have a need to know and what was Trump’s need to know this information,” Schanzer said.

He continued, “(Trump) just packed up a bunch of information and took it with him from the White House…Having documents lying around a public hotel as well as having people who have no security clearances, whoever had access to any of these rooms, I doubt that many of them had appropriate clearances.”