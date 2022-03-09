WASHINGTON (WNCN) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced Wednesday that $15.6 billion in funds, originally slated for battling the COVID-19 pandemic, would be removed from the omnibus spending bill.

This abrupt move by Democratic leaders may now clear the path for the House to debate and put to vote the vast bill that may instead be anchored by aid for Ukraine and other European allies.

“We must proceed,” Pelosi wrote to colleagues, with the government-wide $1.5 trillion legislation because of the urgency of helping Ukraine and the bill’s spending for other programs.

“It is heartbreaking to remove the COVID funding, and we must continue to fight for urgently needed COVID assistance, but unfortunately that will not be included in this bill,” she said.

President Joe Biden requested $10 billion for the military, humanitarian and economic aid last week, and backing in Congress was so devoted that the figure grew to $13.6 billion in just days, AP reports.

Party leaders plan to get the 2,741-page legislation through the House on Wednesday and also hope to see action from the Senate by the end of the week.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., looks over his notes before taking questions from reporters and speaking about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The prospect of anchoring the bill in aid related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine received support from both sides of the aisle. The invasion is now on day 14.

“At the end of the day, it represents a good balance for Congress and the nation,” Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., said of the legislation.

As it turns out, the bill is stocked with victories for both parties, including a Republican win of $782 billion for defense, a 5.6-percent increase to last year.

Additionally, Democrats are getting $730 billion in writing to go to domestic programs. This is a 6.7-percent increase and represents the biggest boost in four years.

When looking at the aid numbers of the legislation, $300 million is specifically allotted for military assistance in Ukraine and an additional $300 million to help nearby countries like the Baltic nations and Poland.

If passed as-is, service members would get 2.7-percent pay raises as well.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.