RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The bottom line is that if the United States doesn’t raise its debt ceiling the country will start defaulting on its loans as early as June.

These are expenditures already agreed to in previous years by both political parties. Default would be an economic disaster for all of us.

Republicans passed a bill to raise the debt ceiling Wednesday, by just two votes.

“As we get down to crunch time, I think we’ll be playing a game of chicken I think to a great extent. You’ve got to give Speaker McCarthy some credit for getting a bill through the Republican House, he has a very small majority and he’s come up with a bill that the Republicans are going to support,” said Mac McCorkle, Professor of the Practice at the Sanford School of Public Policy at Duke University.

The House GOP’s package was immediately criticized by Democrats.

Wake County representative Deborah Ross said health care benefits for veterans as well as Medicare and Medicaid would be in jeopardy for tens of thousands of people in her district. Democrat Valerie Foushee, who represents Durham and Orange counties, echoed those same concerns including jobs that would be lost and the elimination of childcare and pre-school for 8,000 children in her district.

Republican Richard Hudson who represents part of Cumberland County including Fort Bragg, praised the bill saying unspent COVID funds would be reclaimed, new funding for the IRS would be reversed as would green energy tax credits. Hudson also highlighted the Republican plan would lift the debt limit through March 31, 2024 or by $1.5 trillion, whichever comes sooner.

“People are trying to figure out what is going on with all these numbers and so it’s really simple. The simplifying mechanism is well ‘somebody wants to negotiate and somebody doesn’t.’ So that’s going to be a problem for Biden if McCarthy and the Republicans can keep on doing that,” said McCorkle.

President Biden has made it clear he wants a clean bill with no negotiation. Anything other than that should be debated while hammering out a budget.

“The problem for McCarthy and the Republicans to a certain extent is they haven’t been doing a real good job lately of seeming like the reasonable common-sense party. And now you see Speaker McCarthy talking in terms like that,” McCorkle said.

So, how this will end as both parties eye the 2024 election?

“I don’t think this is a big plus for either side and it could be a real negative for one of them. I’d call it a jump ball. We’re just going to have to watch this one really closely,” said McCorkle.