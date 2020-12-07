Gallup: Biden’s approval rating is already higher than Trump’s has ever been

TAMPA (WFLA) — A new poll has found that President-elect Joe Biden is already more popular among Americans than President Donald Trump has been at any point during or immediately before his presidency.

In a new Gallup poll, Biden has a 55 percent favorable rating and a 41 percent unfavorable rating. The same poll gives Trump a 42 percent favorable rating and a 57 percent unfavorable rating.

A look across all the polling shows that Trump’s favorable rating has usually been in the 30s or 40s, such as in the Gallup poll. In the network exit poll, it was 46 percent.

Biden’s current rating is the highest it has been since February 2019, two months before he declared his candidacy for president when it was 56 percent.