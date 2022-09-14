RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper is calling on the lawmakers to waive state income taxes on student loan forgiveness.

Last month, President Joe Biden announced plans to forgive student loans for some American. People making less than $125,000 in annual income will have $10,000 of their federal loans forgiven. Those who received a Pell Grant will have up to $20,000 forgiven.

But there’s a catch.

As previously reported by CBS 17’s Joedy McCreary, North Carolinians benefitting from student debt forgiveness could wind up owing more on their tax bill. North Carolina tax code says the state can tax that student debt relief. It means a North Carolinian receiving $10,000 in relief would owe $525 on their tax bill.

Cooper is now asking Republican legislators to amend the tax code policy to in order to waive state income taxes on student loans that have been forgiven.

The General Assembly passed legislation to waive income tax on Paycheck Protection Program loans that were forgiven. Cooper argues the General Assembly allowed entities, including some legislators themselves, that received PPP loans to deduct expenses paid with the forgiven loans, essentially doubling the benefit.

“Legislative leaders need to find a solution that treats student loan forgiveness the same way they handled the PPP loan forgiveness that many of them received,” said Governor Cooper. “Republican legislators were quick to help businesses and should now fix this fundamental unfairness for many hardworking people who will get hit hard by this.”

State taxes were also waived for stimulus payments made during the pandemic.

North Carolina is one of just five states that currently have such a tax code allowing student loan forgiveness to be taxed.