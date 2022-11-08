RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It won’t just be North Carolina eyes on the state’s 13th District seat for the U.S. House of Representatives.

The seat up for grabs between Bo Hines (R) and Wiley Nickel (D) is touted as one of the most important races in the country.

Why?

It’s a race that could go either way on the newly drawn map – and a race that holds immense power in helping to shape who has the majority in the House.

Republicans only need five seats to erase the Democrats’ majority.

For Hines, he said he’s seeing the Republican party come together in this election. He also said he is a big advocate for voter identification in future elections.

Hines touched on his stances on gay marriage – saying he supports traditional marriage, but also said people should have rights in their own homes. He added “government should stay out of it” referring to people’s home life, as well as other aspects of people’s personal lives.

Finally, Hines called Biden and his Administration “failed” and took a stance on abortion: that life begins at conception, but has exceptions – using examples of rape and medical conditions that could cause significant risk.

For Nickel, he said the economy is and should be the biggest concern for North Carolina voters.

Nickel said there’s a gridlock in Washington, D.C. hurting the supply chain and skyrocketing inflation.

While President Joe Biden wants to have an economy that works for all and wants to make corporations pay, the gridlock is standing in the way. Nickel wants to present an opportunity for change.

Ahead of the vote, Nickel is standing behind the importance of the economy, as well as Roe v. Wade, Ukraine and small businesses as his top priorities.

Voters choosing between Hines and Nickel in the 13th District will vote in Johnston County, as well as parts of Wake, Harnett and Wayne counties.