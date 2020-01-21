Impeachment trial: Senate proceedings set to begin as rules come into focus

(CBS News/AP) –

The first day of President Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate is set to get underway at 1 p.m., marking just the third time a president has faced removal from office in U.S. history.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican and an ally of the president, unveiled a resolution laying out the ground rules for the trial on Monday.

The resolution gives both House managers and the president’s defense team 24 hours each over the course of two days to present their cases, followed by a period for written questions.

Senators will likely spend Tuesday debating the resolution, which must be passed before opening arguments.

A simple majority of senators — 51 votes— is needed to approve the resolution and other motions. There are 53 Republicans in the Senate, and 47 Democrats, including two independents.

President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is set to unfold at the Capitol in a contentious proceeding to render judgment on his actions.

President Donald Trump delivers remarks on proposed changes to the National Environmental Policy Act, at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

On the eve of the trial, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell proposed a condensed, two-day calendar for each side’s opening arguments. The rules package will be one of the first orders of business when senators convene about midday Tuesday.

Trump’s lawyers are seeking swift acquittal, but Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer calls McConnell’s plan “a national disgrace.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday that McConnell’s plan “for a dark of night impeachment trial confirms what the American people have seen since Day One: the Senate GOP Leader has chosen a cover-up for the President, rather than honor his oath to the Constitution.”

Legal filings to the Senate have laid out the arguments that will be made in the trial, where Trump faces allegations of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Democrats and Republicans disagree on whether the president’s conduct amounts to an impeachable offense and whether the allegations are sufficient to prove he is guilty.

Democrats say Trump abused his power by urging the Ukrainian president to announce an investigation into political rival Joe Biden while withholding military aid to the country. Trump’s lawyers contend there’s no evidence beyond hearsay that the president conditioned the release of aid on Ukraine agreeing to an investigation.

When the trial begins in earnest, Trump will be attending a global leaders conference in Davos, Switzerland. The president’s participation in the annual summit will test his ability to balance his anger over being impeached with a desire to project leadership on the world stage.

