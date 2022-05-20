(WJZY) — District 11 Rep. Madison Cawthorn, who lost the Republican primary Tuesday to Chuck Edwards, has made a statement following his loss… and he’s angry.

Cawthorn, who has been the subject of personal and professional controversy throughout his freshman year in Congress, called war on his enemies on Instagram and praised those who stood by him while “the establishment turned their guns” on him.

“The time for gentile politics as usual has come to an end,” Cawthorn said in an Instagram post, “It’s time for the rise of the new right, it’s time for Dark MAGA to truly take command. We have an enemy to defeat, but we will never be able to defeat them until we defeat the cowardly and weak members of our own party. Their days are numbered. We are coming.”

Cawthorn cited people such as Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, former President Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, and even the full National Rifle Association as “friends” who are “America First Patriots.” Trump was reportedly ‘disappointed’ in all of the controversies that surrounded Cawthorn.

“These are honorable men and women who are the type of friends anyone yearns to have… These are rare and hated men/women,” said Cawthorn.

Cawthorn lost his congressional seat by about 1,300 votes. Republican Senator Thom Tillis and many leading Republicans in Raleigh actively worked to defeat Cawthorn and tried to get Edwards elected. Even state Democrats had planned to vote Republican in order to oust Cawthorn.

Voters had earlier attempted to disqualify him from being on the ballot due to his reported involvement in the Jan. 6, 2020 U.S. Capitol insurrection, but the challenge was blocked by a district court judge. Cawthorn filed a lawsuit in federal court over the attempt to disqualify him from running.

Cawthorn’s string of controversies include taking loaded guns to airports; making off-color and controversial statements on the House floor; talking about ‘nuclear family’ amid his divorce; speeding incidents and driving on a revoked license; secretly recorded phone calls; possible insider trading; calling the Ukranian president a ‘thug’; as well as photos and videos that have shown Cawthorn in unflattering and compromising situations including wearing lingerie and having sex.

Cawthorn also made national headlines for making unsubstantiated claims about members of his own party inviting him to ‘orgies’ and to ‘do cocaine.’

Around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night, Cawthorn said in front of a room full of people that he was hopeful that the remaining ballots that needed to be counted would be in his favor and would help him win re-election. However, statisticians told Queen City News that Cawthorn needed a miracle to win.

After his loss, Cawthorn abruptly went home for the night and made no statement regarding the loss. A spokesperson for Cawthorn spoke on his behalf and announced that he called Chuck Edwards to concede. He later reportedly congratulated Edwards on his win.